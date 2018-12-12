L.I.E.S releases Tzusing retrospective compilation A Name Out Of Place Collected

By , Dec 12 2018

Photograph by: Sean Marc Lee 李子仁

The triple vinyl retrospective collects the producer’s first three L.I.E.S EPs.

Tzusing’s first three 12″ EPs for L.I.E.SA Name Out Of Place Pt. 1 – 3, have been repressed and repackaged by Ron Morelli’s label for a new retrospective compilation, A Name Out Of Place Collected.

Released between 2014 and 2016, the now out-of-print EPs saw the producer combining industrial and EBM influences with Asian instrumentation to form his signature sound, described by the label as “world industrial”.

A Name Out Of Place Collected is available now digitally and on triple vinyl LP via L.I.E.S. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘1976’
A2. ‘Axis of Revision’
B1. ‘ISMS (TNXILS)’
B2. ‘No Primordial State’
C1. ‘4 Floors of Whores’
C2. ‘Frankincense And Myrrh’
D1. ‘Khi-Tang ‘
D2. ‘O.D.D.’
E1. ‘Face of Electric’
F1. ‘Emotional Eater’
F2. ‘R’

