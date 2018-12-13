The 2019 inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame have been announced.

Janet Jackson, Radiohead and The Cure join Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Roxy Music and The Zombies in the class of 2019 inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

Nominees that missed out on a place in the list include Devo, Kraftwerk, LL Cool J, MC5, John Prine, Rage Against The Machine, Rufus Ft. Chaka Khan and Todd Rundgren.

For more details on this year’s inductees, nominees or the current members of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, head over to its website.

