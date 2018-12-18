Speaker Music debuts on Xiao Ma Production Corporation

Listen to Running Quick Laps Around the Whites While Losing Chunks of Flesh and Dignity with Every Step now.

Media theorist and curator DeForrest Brown, Jr., aka Speaker Music, has created an improvised sound work for the art collective Xiao MA.

Running Quick Laps Around the Whites While Losing Chunks of Flesh and Dignity with Every Step was recorded in a single take using audio sourced from Brown, Jr.’s residency at the Kunst-Werke Institute of Contemporary Art and project space Ashley Berlin with Steven Warwick.

The artist describes the pieces as “an expression of the perennial frustration of being an artist/thinker unable to sustain himself while receiving institutional recognition and acclaim.”

DeForrest Brown Jr. has previously released work under his Speaker Music moniker for labels such as PTP. Earlier this year, he was commissioned for a mix to accompany the Make Techno Black Again campaign.

Running Quick Laps Around the Whites While Losing Chunks of Flesh and Dignity with Every Step is out via Xiao Ma Production Corporation now.

