Mica Levi to score Alejandro Landes’ new film Monos

By , Dec 19 2018
Mica Levi

Photograph by: Press

The film will premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Mica Levi will follow her critically-acclaimed scores for Jonathan Glazer’s Under The Skin and Pablo Larraín’s Jackie with a new score for Colombian-Ecuadorian director Alejandro Landes’ film Monos.

According to Film Music Reporter, the film stars Julianne Nicholson, Moisés Arias, Sofia Buenaventura, Deiby Rueda, Karen Quintero and Laura Castrillón, and “revolves around a group of eight kids with guns who watch over a hostage and a conscripted milk cow at a faraway mountaintop.”

Last year, Demdike Stare’s DDS imprint released Levi’s soundtrack to the dystopian anime short Delete Beach.

