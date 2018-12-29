New Drexciya graphic novel in the works

By , Dec 29 2018

Image via: Indiegogo

“Slaves thrown overboard give birth underwater to the greatest warriors ever known. The Drexciyans!!”

A new graphic novel exploring Drexciya’s Afrofuturist mythology is currently in the works.

Comprising a 48 to 64-page anthology, The Book of Drexciya Vol 1. is the first in a series that will tell the Drexciyan myth in its entirety – “from the origin story to several hundred years after the founding of the Drexciyan Empire,” according to its crowdfunding page.

Overseen by legendary Detroit visual artist Abdul Qadim Haqq—who designed some of Drexciya’s classic artwork in the ’90s—and his team, The Book Of Drexicya has the support of living Drexciya member Gerald Donald as well as the late James Stinson’s family.

An online fundraising campaign has been set up to support the book, with 50% of proceeds going to Stinson’s family. The goal is $10,000.

A completion date is expected for September 14th 2019, which would have been Stinson’s 50th birthday. Check out some concept art via Indiegogo below.


Read next: The Other People Place’s Lifestyles of the Laptop Café: Inside a Drexciyan masterpiece

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Tresor to reissue seminal techno albums from Drexciya, Jeff Mills, Juan Atkins and more

Oct 29 2018

Tresor to reissue seminal techno albums from Drexciya, Jeff...
Unheard material from Drexciya’s James Stinson released by Clone Records

Jun 9 2018

Unheard material from Drexciya's James Stinson released by Clone...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy