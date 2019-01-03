Technics teases new SL-1200 turntable for DJs

The company is holding a livestream on January 7.

Technics appears to be putting the focus back on DJs for its latest SL-1200 turntable.

The Japanese turntable brand is holding an event in Las Vegas on January 7 it says will “focus on the SL-1200 Series” alongside a DJ-centric livestream, featuring performances from Kenny Dope, Derrick Carter, Cut Chemist and DJ Koco.

If Technics is, as is being speculated, releasing an SL-1200 MK7, it would be something of a change in approach for the company, whose recent devices – the $3,999 SL-1200G and $1,699 SL-1200GR – have been more suited to home listeners than DJs.

Technics creative director Hiro Morishita seemed to confirm this in 2017, saying that the company’s new target was audiophiles rather than vinyl DJs, calling the DJ market “problematic”. The company then made a hasty U-turn, releasing a black SL-1210GR and reaffirming the importance of DJs to its brand, though the high price point still left many DJs shut out of owning one turntable, let alone two.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Technics’ latest SL-1200 will be a MK7 or that it will be available at the relatively more affordable price point of its classic turntables, but it seems as if the company will be announcing something new on January 7.

