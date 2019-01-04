D’Angelo’s Red Dead Redemption 2 song receives official release

By , Jan 4 2019
Red Dead Redemption 2

Listen to ‘Unshaken’ now.

‘Unshaken, the new D’Angelo track featured in Rockstar Games’ open-world western Red Dead Redemption 2, has been officially released on streaming services.

When the game arrived in October of last year, it was accompanied with a soundtrack courtesy of a stellar cast of contributors, including Arca, Daniel Lanois, Willie Nelson and Nas, which was featured in our 10 best video game soundtracks of 2018.

‘Unshaken’ is D’Angelo’s first new music since his 2014 album Black Messiah.

Read next: The 10 best video game soundtracks of 2018

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

D’Angelo, Willie Nelson and Nas contribute to Red Dead Redemption 2 soundtrack

Oct 31 2018

D'Angelo and Nas contribute to Red Dead Redemption 2 soundtrack
Arca, Colin Stetson and Daniel Lanois feature on Red Dead Redemption 2 soundtrack

Oct 24 2018

Arca and Daniel Lanois feature on Red Dead Redemption 2...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy