D’Angelo’s Red Dead Redemption 2 song receives official release

Listen to ‘Unshaken’ now.

‘Unshaken, the new D’Angelo track featured in Rockstar Games’ open-world western Red Dead Redemption 2, has been officially released on streaming services.

When the game arrived in October of last year, it was accompanied with a soundtrack courtesy of a stellar cast of contributors, including Arca, Daniel Lanois, Willie Nelson and Nas, which was featured in our 10 best video game soundtracks of 2018.

‘Unshaken’ is D’Angelo’s first new music since his 2014 album Black Messiah.

