Terre Thaemlitz drops 76-track Comp x Comp compilation

Terre Thaemlitz, aka DJ Sprinkles, has released a 76-track compilation on the newly launched Comatonse Bandcamp. Comp x Comp is described by Thaemlitz as “a compilation of electroacoustic and ambient tracks released on compilations over the years.”

The compilation features the previously unreleased Mille Glaces.000-009, a series of 10 “audio shorts” intended for release on an anniversary compilation from the German label Mille Plateux which, according to the artist, was cancelled during the label’s 2003 bankruptcy.

<a href="http://comatonse.bandcamp.com/album/comp-x-comp">Comp x Comp by Terre Thaemlitz</a>

Thaemlitz has also included 47, one-second tracks that were part of a compilation paying tribute to the inventor of the compact disc, James T. Russell. The tracks were designed to fill the rest of the space on the CD version of the compilation, meeting the technical specifications that limit the shortest track length of a CD to one second, and the maximum number of tracks to ninety-nine.

Comp x Comp is available now at the Comatonse Bandcamp. Check out the cover art, which is an excerpt from the photo series Interstices from the album of the same name, and full tracklist, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘ffwd3_DVD_06_tt’

02. ‘Genrecide (I Wish Tricky’d Die Any Way I Hope)’

03. ‘Get In and Drive 11:40

04. ‘Inevitability of Public Sex (Love Theme from TML Vienna)’

05. ‘Installation Soundtrack to “Distribution Power – Tower Structures” (Excerpt)’

06. ‘Liebesmachine’

07. ‘Mille Glaces.000’

08. ‘Mille Glaces.001’

09. ‘Mille Glaces.002’

10. ‘Mille Glaces.003’

11. ‘Mille Glaces.004’

12. ‘Mille Glaces.005’

13. ‘Mille Glaces.006’

14. ‘Mille Glaces.007’

15. ‘Mille Glaces.008’

16. ‘Mille Glaces.009’

17. ‘Millenial Muzak’

18. ‘Music is Controllable Desire You Can Own / ミュージックは所有することができる制御可能な要望’

19. ‘A Quiet Of Intimacy Mirrors Distance’

20. ‘Random Attractor’

21. ‘A Random Tractor’

22. ‘Schizophonalysis’

23. ‘Sex on a Real Train’

24. ‘She’s Hard (2007 Archive Of Silence Mix)’

25. ‘TGA Prototype’

26. ‘Thaemlitz Mille Plataeux Catalog, 252 Layers, 126 Stereo Files, 60 Seconds’

27. ‘Untitled (AV/M 8)’

28. ‘Untitled (Track 1 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

29. ‘Untitled (Track 2 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

30. ‘Untitled (Track 3 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

31. ‘Untitled (Track 4 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

32. ‘Untitled (Track 5 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

33. ‘Untitled (Track 6 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

34. ‘Untitled (Track 7 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

35. ‘Untitled (Track 8 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

36. ‘Untitled (Track 9 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

37. ‘Untitled (Track 10 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

38. ‘Untitled (Track 11 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

39. ‘Untitled (Track 12 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

40. ‘Untitled (Track 13 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

41. ‘Untitled (Track 14 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

42. ‘Untitled (Track 15 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

43. ‘Untitled (Track 16 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

44. ‘Untitled (Track 17 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

45. ‘Untitled (Track 18 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

46. ‘Untitled (Track 19 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

47. ‘Untitled (Track 20 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

48. ‘Untitled (Track 21 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

49. ‘Untitled (Track 22 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

50. ‘Untitled (Track 23 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

51. ‘Untitled (Track 24 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

52. ‘Untitled (Track 25 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

53. ‘Untitled (Track 26 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

54. ‘Untitled (Track 27 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

55. ‘Untitled (Track 28 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

56. ‘Untitled (Track 29 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

57. ‘Untitled (Track 30 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

58. ‘Untitled (Track 31 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

59. ‘Untitled (Track 32 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

60. ‘Untitled (Track 33 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

61. ‘Untitled (Track 34 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

62. ‘Untitled (Track 35 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

63. ‘Untitled (Track 36 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

64. ‘Untitled (Track 37 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

65. ‘Untitled (Track 38 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

66. ‘Untitled (Track 39 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

67. ‘Untitled (Track 40 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

68. ‘Untitled (Track 41 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

69. ‘Untitled (Track 42 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

70. ‘Untitled (Track 43 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

71. ‘Untitled (Track 44 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

72. ‘Untitled (Track 45 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

73. ‘Untitled (Track 46 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

74. ‘Untitled (Track 47 of 47, Un Tributo To James T. Russell, Inventor Of The Compact Disc)’

75. ‘The Violence of Hope is the Need to Overcome Our Oppressions’

76. ‘What is Between is Missing’

