Buttechno debuts on Incienso with Minimal Cuts EP

Buttechno, aka Moscow-based producer Pavel Milyakov, will debut on Anthony Naples’ label Incienso with a new EP, Minimal Cuts.

According to Naples, the EP came about after he and Incienso co-founder Jenny Slattery asked Milyakov which songs from his live set “were based off rudimentary mouth noises and air guitar playing”.

Buttechno recently featured on the трип New Year compilation Happy new year! We wish you happiness! The producer runs his own label, RASSVET Records.

Minimal Cuts will be available digitally and on 12″ vinyl via Incienso on January 28. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Dubber Funk’

02. ‘Dub Hole Funking’

03. ‘Orient ACD’

04. ‘Rz Bass’

