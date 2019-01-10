James Blake’s new album Assume Form is out next week

ROSALÍA, André 3000 and Moses Sumney feature on the producer’s latest full-length.

Following last week’s surprise announcement, James Blake’s new album Assume Form, will be released next Friday (January 18).

Travis Scott, Moses Sumney, Metro Boomin, ROSALÍA and Andre 3000 will all feature on the album and the tracklist, which was previously revealed on a French Amazon pre-order page, has been confirmed. Rapper SwaVay’s inclusion on the album remains unconfirmed.

Assume Form is available for pre-order now. Pre-ordering before 15:00 GMT on January 15 enables early access to tickets for UK shows in London, Manchester and Bristol. The album will be released digitally, on CD and cassette, with limited edition signed art cards also available.

Check out the album artwork and finalised tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Assume Form’

02. ‘Mile High’ [Feat. Travis Scott & Metro Boomin]

03. ‘Tell Them’ [Feat. Moses Sumney & Metro Boomin]

04. ‘Into The Red’

05. ‘Barefoot In The Park’ [Feat. ROSALÍA]

06. ‘Can’t Believe The Way We Flow’

07. ‘Are You In Love?’

08. ‘Where’s The Catch?’[Feat. André 3000]

09. ‘I’ll Come Too’

10. ‘Power On’

11. ‘Don’t Miss It’

12. ‘Lullaby For My Insomniac’

