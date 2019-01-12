Missy Elliott inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

By , Jan 12 2019

Image via: Twitter

Elliott is the first female rapper to be nominated and inducted.

Missy Elliott has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Elliott is the first female rapper to be inducted. In 2017, Jay-Z became the first rapper to be inducted.

This year’s round of inductees is the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s first since Nile Rodgers became chairman of the organization. “The 2019 slate of inductees represents diversity and unity across genres and gender, highlighting our dedicated mission to honor music creators who have enriched our lives,” Rodgers said in a statement.

A songwriter qualifies for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song. Missy Elliott scored a top five hit with ‘Hot Boyz’ in 1999.

Other artists in this year’s induction class include producer Dallas Austin (Brandy & Monica’s ‘The Boy Is Mine,’ TLC’s ‘Creep’) and Yusuf / Cat Stevens. [via Rolling Stone]

Read next: The best rap of 2018

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

The 20 best R&B and rap tracks of 2017

Dec 22 2017

The 20 best R&B and rap tracks of 2017
Thousands sign petition to replace Confederate monument with Missy Elliott statue

Aug 20 2017

Thousands demand Confederate monument replaced with Missy...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy