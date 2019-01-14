Panda Bear shares Dean Blunt-directed video for new track ‘Token’

Dean Blunt rides the bumper cars in Panda Bear’s new video.

Dean Blunt takes the starring role in the video for ‘Token’, the latest track to be released from Panda Bear’s forthcoming album Buoys.

The video which is also directed by Blunt, depicts him doing his best to enjoy a carnival, as he is filmed riding on bumper cars, making his way through a hall of mirrors and trying (unsuccessfully) to win at a shooting gallery.

The video’s introduction explains that Blunt “had plans to make something about toy story…then something about cowboys and cowgrrrls…then something about being a token, then something else…then he lost his f***ing mind.”

Buoys arrives on February 8 via Domino Records. Panda Bear will tour in support of the album, with new European dates announced today (January 14). Check out the Danny Perez-directed album trailer and a full list of tour dates, below.

Panda Bear tour dates:

Feb 11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Feb 12 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Feb 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works [SOLD OUT]

Feb 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works

Feb 16 – Chicago, IL @ Midwinter Festival at The Art Institute of Chicago

Feb 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Feb 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room [SOLD OUT]

Feb 20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency

Apr 19 – London, England @ Electric Brixton

Apr 20 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Motel Mozaique

Apr 21 – Berlin, Germany @ Kesselhaus

Apr 23 – Brussels, Belgium @ Les Nuits Botanique

Apr 24 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Culturgest Lisbon

Apr 25 – Madrid, Spain @ Conde Duque

