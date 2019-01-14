Panda Bear shares Dean Blunt-directed video for new track ‘Token’

Dean Blunt rides the bumper cars in Panda Bear’s new video.
Dean Blunt takes the starring role in the video for ‘Token’, the latest track to be released from Panda Bear’s forthcoming album Buoys.
The video which is also directed by Blunt, depicts him doing his best to enjoy a carnival, as he is filmed riding on bumper cars, making his way through a hall of mirrors and trying (unsuccessfully) to win at a shooting gallery.
The video’s introduction explains that Blunt “had plans to make something about toy story…then something about cowboys and cowgrrrls…then something about being a token, then something else…then he lost his f***ing mind.”
Buoys arrives on February 8 via Domino Records. Panda Bear will tour in support of the album, with new European dates announced today (January 14). Check out the Danny Perez-directed album trailer and a full list of tour dates, below.
Panda Bear tour dates:
Feb 11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Feb 12 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Feb 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works [SOLD OUT]
Feb 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works
Feb 16 – Chicago, IL @ Midwinter Festival at The Art Institute of Chicago
Feb 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Feb 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room [SOLD OUT]
Feb 20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency
Apr 19 – London, England @ Electric Brixton
Apr 20 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Motel Mozaique
Apr 21 – Berlin, Germany @ Kesselhaus
Apr 23 – Brussels, Belgium @ Les Nuits Botanique
Apr 24 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Culturgest Lisbon
Apr 25 – Madrid, Spain @ Conde Duque
