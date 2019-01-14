The show will take place in Atlanta on February 2.
Travis Scott, Big Boi and Maroon 5 will perform at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show on February 3. On Sunday (January 13) Maroon 5 broke the news by posting a trailer to social media showing clips of all three acts.
The video also contains a clip from SpongeBob SquarePants, a reference to an online petition that called upon the NFL to honor the cartoon’s creator, Stephen Hillenburg, who died last year at the age of 57.
— Maroon 5 (@maroon5) January 13, 2019
According to Pitchfork, Travis Scott agreed to perform at the Super Bowl on the condition that the NFL aid him in making a $500,000 charitable donation to the Van Jones-founded organization the Dream Corps, which backs social justice efforts.
The news follows public controversy surrounding this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, as many artists, including Jay-Z and Rihanna, have reportedly refused to perform to show support of quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick’s well-documented grievances against the NFL.
