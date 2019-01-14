The show will take place in Atlanta on February 2.

Travis Scott, Big Boi and Maroon 5 will perform at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show on February 3. On Sunday (January 13) Maroon 5 broke the news by posting a trailer to social media showing clips of all three acts.

The video also contains a clip from SpongeBob SquarePants, a reference to an online petition that called upon the NFL to honor the cartoon’s creator, Stephen Hillenburg, who died last year at the age of 57.

According to Pitchfork, Travis Scott agreed to perform at the Super Bowl on the condition that the NFL aid him in making a $500,000 charitable donation to the Van Jones-founded organization the Dream Corps, which backs social justice efforts.

The news follows public controversy surrounding this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, as many artists, including Jay-Z and Rihanna, have reportedly refused to perform to show support of quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick’s well-documented grievances against the NFL.

