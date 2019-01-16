DJ Marcelle, Clara! y Maoupa and Vanligt Folk to perform at Intonal 2019

Sweden’s foremost experimental music and arts festival returns.
DJ Marcelle, Clara! y Maoupa and Vanligt Folk are just some the artists that will perform at the 2019 edition of Intonal festival in Malmö, Sweden.
They join Pan Sonic’s Ilpo Väisänen, experimental pop artist Kate NV and English post-industrialists O Yuki Conjugate for what is already shaping up to be an incredible program.
Additional highlights include experimental music group Apartment House performing Julius Eastman’s essential avant-garde minimalist piece Femenine and a collaboration between German producer Burnt Friedman and Iranian percussionist Mohammad Reza Mortazavi.
Intonal 2019 will take place in Malmö, Sweden from April 24 – 28. Early Bird tickets are available now. See below for a full list of confirmed acts.
Intonal 2019
Aux 88
MCZO & Duke
Apartment House plays Julius Eastman’s Femenine
Ilpo Väisänen
DJ Marcelle
Burnt Friedman & Mohammad Reza Mortazavi – Yek
Kate NV & Sasha Kulak
Clara! y Maoupa
O Yuki Conjugate
Vanligt Folk
