DJ Marcelle, Clara! y Maoupa and Vanligt Folk to perform at Intonal 2019

By , Jan 16 2019

Photograph by: Camilla Rehnstrand

Sweden’s foremost experimental music and arts festival returns.

DJ Marcelle, Clara! y Maoupa and Vanligt Folk are just some the artists that will perform at the 2019 edition of Intonal festival in Malmö, Sweden.

They join Pan Sonic’s Ilpo Väisänen, experimental pop artist Kate NV and English post-industrialists O Yuki Conjugate for what is already shaping up to be an incredible program.

Additional highlights include experimental music group Apartment House performing Julius Eastman’s essential avant-garde minimalist piece Femenine and a collaboration between German producer Burnt Friedman and Iranian percussionist Mohammad Reza Mortazavi.

Intonal 2019 will take place in Malmö, Sweden from April 24 – 28. Early Bird tickets are available now. See below for a full list of confirmed acts.

Intonal 2019

Aux 88
MCZO & Duke
Apartment House plays Julius Eastman’s Femenine
Ilpo Väisänen
DJ Marcelle
Burnt Friedman & Mohammad Reza Mortazavi – Yek
Kate NV & Sasha Kulak
Clara! y Maoupa
O Yuki Conjugate
Vanligt Folk

Read next: Malmö’s Intonal is a celebration of fringe music that brings the city together

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

The 25 best albums of the last three months: July to September 2018

Oct 1 2018

The 25 best albums of the last three months: July to September...
Singles Club: We all woke up in a fucked-up America

Jul 17 2018

Singles Club: We all woke up in a fucked-up America

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy