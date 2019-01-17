With an apocalyptic video.

Visual artist Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster has released a new two-track EP as Exotourisme called Pangea Innamorata, with The Vinyl Factory.

A collaborative project between Gonzalez-Foerster and producer Julian Perez, Exotourisme blends experimental electronic soundscapes, ‘SF-telluric’ texts and a fascination with replicant apparitions.

Pangea Innamorata features text written by the philosopher Paul B. Preciado.

The EP will be performed at the duo’s Exotourisme Ballardian alpine pool concert at Elevation Frequencies festival, Gstaad – February 1, 2019 – presented by LUMA in collaboration with The Store X Vinyl Factory.

It follows the release of Exotourism’s Des Ombres – a retro-future soundtrack for transient replicants that pays homage to Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner.

Order a copy of Pangea Innamorata EP here and watch the video for the title track above.

