The nominations are in.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the nominations for the 2019 edition of the highly-anticipated award ceremony.

Terence Blanchard’s soundtrack for BlacKkKlansman, Ludwig Goransson’s soundtrack for Black Panther, Nicholas Britell’s soundtrack for If Beale Street Could Talk, Alexandre Desplat’s soundtrack Isle Of Dogs and Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman’s score for Mary Poppins Returns have all received nominations for Best Original Score.

Best Original Song nominations have been awarded to Kendrick Lamar and SZA for ‘All The Stars’ (Black Panther), Jennifer Hudson and Diane Warren for ‘I’ll Fight’ (RBG), Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman for ‘The Place Where Lost Things Go’ (Mary Poppins Returns), Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt and Benjamin Rice for ‘Shallow’ (A Star Is Born) and David Rawlings and Gillian Welch for ‘When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings’ (The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs).

Other notable nominations include Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star Is Born which both picked up nods for Best Picture, Rami Malek and Lady Gaga’s nods for Best Actor and Best Actress respectively and Spike Lee’s first nominations – for Best Picture and Best Director – for BlacKkKlansman. Roma and The Favourite led nominations, recivieving 10 nods each, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Notable snubs include Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury’s score for Annihilation, The Thom Yorke track ‘Suspirium’ from Suspiria andThe Coup’s ‘OYAHYTT’ from Sorry To Bother You, all of which were included in last year’s Oscar’s shortlist.

Read next: The best TV and film scores of 2018