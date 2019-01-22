Watch behind-the-scenes footage from Berlin Atonal 2018

Featuring artists including DJ Marcelle, Peder Mannerfelt and Pär Grindvik (Aasthma), Hiro Kone and Regis.

Berlin Atonal has released a short documentary revealing behind-the-scenes footage from the 2018 edition of the iconic Berlin festival.

Japanese filmmaker Hiroo Tanaka spoke to artists including DJ Marcelle, Peder Mannerfelt and Pär Grindvik (Aasthma), Shohei Fujimoto, LABOUR, Hiro Kone and Regis as they prepared to present work at the festival.

Berlin Atonal will return for 2019 on August 28 to September 1. More details will be announced later this year.

Read next: Berlin Atonal 2018 highlighted the changing face of the techno capital