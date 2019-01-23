Listen to ‘Hear From You’, featuring Sango and Cosima, now.

Enchufada founder Branko, AKA João Barbosa, will release his sophomore solo album Nosso this March.

The album follows Branko’s 2015 solo debut Atlas and shares a similar globe-trotting ambition. “The focus on the instrumental side of things was experimenting with rhythmic patterns and genres from the Portuguese-speaking universe,” says Branko, “while applying them to songs created with other artists from completely different backgrounds and places.”

Branko started his musical career in the much-loved Portuguese collective Buraka Som Sistema, with whom he released four albums. The producer then went on to found Enchufada, the Lisbon-based label that has released projects from Mina, Siete Catorce and Don Sinini.

Nosso arrives on March 1 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Branko – ‘Over There’ [Feat. Miles From Kinshasa]

02. Branko – ‘Movimento’

03. Branko – ‘Stand By’ [Feat. Umi Copper]

04. Branko & Sango – ‘Hear From You’ (Feat. Cosima]

05. Branko & PEDRO – ‘MPTS’ (Chords Version]

06. Branko – ‘Sempre’ [Feat. Mallu Magalhães]

07. Branko – ‘Amours d’Été’ [Feat. Pierre Kwenders]

08. Branko – ‘Tudo Certo’ [Feat. Dino d’Santiago]

09. Branko – ‘Bleza’

10. Branko – ‘Agua Con Sal’ [Feat. Catalina García]

11. Branko & Dengue Dengue Dengue – ‘Lucuma ’

