Shed channels classic jungle on new 12″ as Hoover1

By , Jan 28 2019
Shed

Photograph by: Birgit Kaulfuss

René Palowitz has unveiled another new alias.

German producer Shed has released his first project of the year under a new alias, Hoover1.

The two-track release combines Shed’s percussive techno with classic jungle sounds, marking an ongoing preoccupation with breakbeat following last year’s hardcore experiments as The Higher.

Last year, Palowitz released projects as STP, The Traveller and Shed, all for his own label The Final Experiment, and debuted on XL Recordings as The Higher.

Hoover1 is available via Hard Wax and at the nOWtRecordings Bandcamp. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Shed

Tracklist:

01. ‘HOOVER1 A’
02. ‘HOOVER1 B’

