Not Waving releases ambient soundtrack album, Futuro

Not Waving’s new album is a minimalist soundtrack for an immersive art project.

Alessio Natalizia aka Not Waving has announced his latest album, an ambient soundtrack to Sean Rogg’s art/theatre experience, The Waldorf Project.

Futuro (Music for The Waldorf Project), which arrives through Ecstatic Records, is drawn from over 20 hours of material recorded by Natalizia between 2013 and 2018 for the project, which the label describes as “exploring a style of tonal and spatial minimalism”.

The Waldorf Project is “a radical immersive experience on a grand stage in which art is consumed through all of the senses”, and has been running as a series of ‘episodes’ since its inception as a dining experience in 2012.

Futuro is available now on 2LP and digital formats via Ecstatic Recordings. Listen to album track ‘Emotion 1.4 Decontamination’ below.

Tracklist:

01. Emotion 1.7 Cleanse

02. Emotion 1.4 Decontamination

03. Transitions 2/3 Alarm Sound

04. Blue

05. Purple

06. Emotion 7.6

07. Level 2 Importance

08. Orange

09. Red

10. Emotion 7.7 Communion

