Amy Becker unveils brand new A/V show Acrylic A/V: Synthetic Sensations

Amy Becker steps out next month with a brand new A/V event at east London’s Pickle Factory.

Taking place on March 20, Acrylic A/V: Synthetic Sensations will see Becker “blend in her diverse range of influences from club music, dancehall, ’90s hardcore and jungle to rap music from the UK & US and beyond”, according to the press release. The event also promises “some secret special guest appearances”.

The London DJ has been developing the event with “a close-knit team of video, graphic and visual designers” that includes Sifa and Finbar Marcel. The show, based around Becker’s Acrylic imprint, will combine the concept of manipulating plastic materials, 3D animation and footage shot during a recent trip to Tokyo.

The A/V show was announced alongside a six-date Acrylic UK and Ireland tour, which takes in Bristol, Manchester, Dublin, London and more. See the full tour dates below.

