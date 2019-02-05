Tara Jane O’Neil scores debut film from Nanako Hirose, Yoake

Yoake – music from and near the film is out now.

Rodan’s Tara Jane O’Neil has composed the original score for Yoake, the debut feature from director Nanako Hirose.

The musician and visual artist has released Yoake – music from and near the film, a soundtrack album that contains music taken from and inspired by the film. Lead single ‘Loop’ is accompanied by a video that features live “disappearing” drawings by Tokyo based artist Ippei Matsui.

Yoake – music from and near the film was originally released in limited quantities in Japan by Sweet Dreams Press and is available globally for the first time now.

Listen to another track from the score, watch the trailer and check out the album artwork and tracklist. You can also re-visit her restorative FACT mix of female voices, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Bridge’

02. ‘Loop’

03. ‘Dream’

04. ‘Escape’

05. ‘Monk’

06. ‘Decide’

07. ‘Run’

08. ‘Escape Guitar’

09. ‘Monk Drums’

10. ‘Run One’

11. ‘Metal Dream’

12. ‘Call To Prayer’

13. ‘Joshua (acoustic credits)’

