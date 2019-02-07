Listen to new track ‘star to every wandring worths unknown’ now.

Ambient composer Akira Rabelais has collaborated with artists including Harold Budd, Ben Frost and Biosphere’s Geir Jenssen for a new album, CXVI.

The album is Rabelais’ take on early music, incorporating spoken word and plainsong with elements of classical sound design, ASMR and shoegaze. Harold Budd, Ben Frost, Geir Jenssen (Biosphere), Kassel Jaeger and Stephan Mathieu all feature on the record, with Karen Vogt of Heligoland providing vocal performances.

The long-awaited album follows Boomkat Editions’ first-time vinyl pressings of Rabelais’ seminal classics Eisoptrophobia and Spellewauerynsherde.

CXVI is out now on Boomkat. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘which alters when it alteration finds’

02. ‘star to every wandring worths unknown’

03. ‘within bending sickles compass come’

04. ‘if error and upon me provedr’

