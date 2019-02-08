Grouper’s Liz Harris surprise releases double album as Nivhek

By , Feb 8 2019
Nivhek

Photograph by: JJ Harris

After its own death / Walking in a spiral towards the house is out now.

Grouper’s Liz Harris has today (February 8) released an album under a new moniker, NivhekAfter its own death / Walking in a spiral towards the house is out now on Yellow Electric.

Recorded using Mellotron, guitar, field recordings, tapes, and broken FX pedals, the album was developed during two residencies Harris spent in Azores, Portugal and Murmansk, Russia, as well as at her home in Astoria, Oregon.

Harris describes the album as “a requiem, a ritual, to unlock and release feelings”, explaining that the music communicates “a toxic concentrated reduction of something much darker bubbling beneath”. The surprise project follows her 2018 album as Grouper, Grid Of Points.

After its own death / Walking in a spiral towards the house is out now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist, and re-visit her FACT mix, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘After its own death: Side A’
02. ‘After its own death: Side B’
03. ‘Walking in a spiral towards the house: Side C’
04. ‘Walking in a spiral towards the house: Side D’

