DMX Krew announces new album, Glad To Be Sad

The UK dance music staple’s third album for Hypercolour.

DMX Krew is set to release a new album next month.

Glad To Be Sad “covers a wide and colourful palette of rhythm and sound,” according to the press release. The LP is described as “abundant on the bass with a heavy dose of futurism in its waves of glorious synth-work and deadly drum machine rhythms.”

Out on March 1, it’s the UK producer’s third album for Hypercolour and his 19th full-length album to date. Check out ‘Jagged’ now and see the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Shell Game’

02. ‘Spare Parts’

03. ‘Gate Output’

04. ‘Mystic Revelation’

05. ‘Dark Moon’

06. ‘Home Made (Part 2)’

07. ‘Metal Mod Beat’

08. ‘MR10stery’

09. ‘Jagged’

10. ‘NP-Hard’

11. ‘Non Entity’

12. ‘Winter Dance’

