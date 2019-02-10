DMX Krew announces new album, Glad To Be Sad

The UK dance music staple’s third album for Hypercolour.
DMX Krew is set to release a new album next month.
Glad To Be Sad “covers a wide and colourful palette of rhythm and sound,” according to the press release. The LP is described as “abundant on the bass with a heavy dose of futurism in its waves of glorious synth-work and deadly drum machine rhythms.”
Out on March 1, it’s the UK producer’s third album for Hypercolour and his 19th full-length album to date. Check out ‘Jagged’ now and see the artwork and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Shell Game’
02. ‘Spare Parts’
03. ‘Gate Output’
04. ‘Mystic Revelation’
05. ‘Dark Moon’
06. ‘Home Made (Part 2)’
07. ‘Metal Mod Beat’
08. ‘MR10stery’
09. ‘Jagged’
10. ‘NP-Hard’
11. ‘Non Entity’
12. ‘Winter Dance’
