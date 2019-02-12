21 Savage released on bond

The Atlanta-raised rapper was also granted an expedited deportation hearing.

21 Savage was arrested on Sunday, February 3 by militant immigration law enforcement agency ICE. The rapper is an undocumented immigrant who was born in London and came to the US with his family in July 2005 with a one-year visa. He was currently in the process of

According to TMZ, 21 has been released on bond. His lawyers Charles H. Kuck, Dina LaPolt and Alex Spiro told the tabloid: “He will not forget this ordeal or any of the other fathers, sons, family members, and faceless people, he was locked up with or that remain unjustly incarcerated across the country. And he asks for your hearts and minds to be with them.” TMZ also reports that 21 was in the midst of the application process for a U-visa.