Nozomu Matsumoto blends hip-hop, metal and ambient on Phonocentrism

Longform Editions’ latest release sees the Tokyo-based artist working with the sounds of our jumbled world.

Sound artist and curator Nozomu Matsumoto has debuted on deep listening label Longform Editions with a new composition, Phonocentrism.

Following his off-the-wall composition Climatotherapy, which was released last year on The Death of Rave, the new piece is described by the label as “a sonic commentary on human wellbeing and digital futures”, and blends hip-hop acapellas, text-to-speech and heavy metal samples with ambient sounds and orchestral arrangements.

Phonocentrism is out now – head over to the Longform Editions Bandcamp to download the track, or to subscribe to the label’s annual package, which includes four tracks by four artists released every two months.

