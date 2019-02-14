Astrid Sonne, JASSS and Ikonika confirmed for Intonal 2019

Malmö’s Intonal Festival has expanded the program for its 2019 edition.
Intonal Festival, which takes place in Malmö, Sweden from April 24 – 28, has revealed the second wave of acts to feature in this year’s lineup.
FACT favourites Astrid Sonne, JASSS and Ikonika will join DJ Marcelle, Clara! y Maoupa, Vanligt Folk, Pan Sonic’s Ilpo Väisänen, Kate NV and O Yuki Conjugate for what is shaping to be one of the year’s most exciting experimental festival programs.
Additional highlights include “dub behemoth” Jah Shaka, a performance from avant-cellist Oliver Coates and a collaborative “sleeping concert” from Sebastian Mullaert & Johanna Knutsson.
Tickets are available now. Check out a full list of confirmed acts, and re-visit a thrilling FACT mix from JASSS, below.
Intonal 2019 lineup:
Jah Shaka
Astrid Sonne
Falaises
Line Katcho
Limpe Fuchs
Sebastian Mullaert & Johanna Knutsson (sleeping concert)
Rivet
Oliver Coates
JASSS
Ikonika
Aux 88
MCZO & Duke
Apartment House plays Julius Eastman’s Femenine
Ilpo Väisänen
DJ Marcelle
Burnt Friedman & Mohammad Reza Mortazavi – Yek
Kate NV & Sasha Kulak
Clara! y Maoupa
O Yuki Conjugate
Vanligt Folk
