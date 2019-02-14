Astrid Sonne, JASSS and Ikonika confirmed for Intonal 2019

Malmö’s Intonal Festival has expanded the program for its 2019 edition.

Intonal Festival, which takes place in Malmö, Sweden from April 24 – 28, has revealed the second wave of acts to feature in this year’s lineup.

FACT favourites Astrid Sonne, JASSS and Ikonika will join DJ Marcelle, Clara! y Maoupa, Vanligt Folk, Pan Sonic’s Ilpo Väisänen, Kate NV and O Yuki Conjugate for what is shaping to be one of the year’s most exciting experimental festival programs.

Additional highlights include “dub behemoth” Jah Shaka, a performance from avant-cellist Oliver Coates and a collaborative “sleeping concert” from Sebastian Mullaert & Johanna Knutsson.

Tickets are available now. Check out a full list of confirmed acts, and re-visit a thrilling FACT mix from JASSS, below.

Intonal 2019 lineup:

Jah Shaka

Astrid Sonne

Falaises

Line Katcho

Limpe Fuchs

Sebastian Mullaert & Johanna Knutsson (sleeping concert)

Rivet

Oliver Coates

JASSS

Ikonika

Aux 88

MCZO & Duke

Apartment House plays Julius Eastman’s Femenine

Ilpo Väisänen

DJ Marcelle

Burnt Friedman & Mohammad Reza Mortazavi – Yek

Kate NV & Sasha Kulak

Clara! y Maoupa

O Yuki Conjugate

Vanligt Folk

