Astrid Sonne, JASSS and Ikonika confirmed for Intonal 2019

By , Feb 14 2019

Photograph by: Camilla Rehnstrand

Malmö’s Intonal Festival has expanded the program for its 2019 edition.

Intonal Festival, which takes place in Malmö, Sweden from April 24 – 28, has revealed the second wave of acts to feature in this year’s lineup.

FACT favourites Astrid Sonne, JASSS and Ikonika will join DJ Marcelle, Clara! y Maoupa, Vanligt Folk, Pan Sonic’s Ilpo Väisänen, Kate NV and O Yuki Conjugate for what is shaping to be one of the year’s most exciting experimental festival programs.

Additional highlights include “dub behemoth” Jah Shaka, a performance from avant-cellist Oliver Coates and a collaborative “sleeping concert” from Sebastian Mullaert & Johanna Knutsson.

Tickets are available now. Check out a full list of confirmed acts, and re-visit a thrilling FACT mix from JASSS, below.

Intonal 2019 lineup:

Jah Shaka
Astrid Sonne
Falaises
Line Katcho
Limpe Fuchs
Sebastian Mullaert & Johanna Knutsson (sleeping concert)
Rivet
Oliver Coates
JASSS
Ikonika
Aux 88
MCZO & Duke
Apartment House plays Julius Eastman’s Femenine
Ilpo Väisänen
DJ Marcelle
Burnt Friedman & Mohammad Reza Mortazavi – Yek
Kate NV & Sasha Kulak
Clara! y Maoupa
O Yuki Conjugate
Vanligt Folk

Read next: Malmö’s Intonal is a celebration of fringe music that brings the city together

