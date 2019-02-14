Laurel Halo soundtracks Eckhaus Latta’s Fall 2019 show at NYFW

Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta tapped the producer for last weekend’s show.
Laurel Halo provided the soundtrack for last weekend’s Eckhaus Latta show at New York Fashion Week.
Following last season’s soundtrack directed by Lightning Bolt’s Brian Chippendale, which saw the drummer and vocalist leading a percussion pit of toddlers, Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta enlisted the Berlin-based producer to score their Fall 2019 show.
honored to score the @eckhaus_latta show this past weekend in New York — short interview/recap on Vogue now
This week it was announced that Laurel Halo would head up the latest instalment of DJ-Kicks.
