Laurel Halo soundtracks Eckhaus Latta’s Fall 2019 show at NYFW

Laurel Halo provided the soundtrack for last weekend’s Eckhaus Latta show at New York Fashion Week.

Following last season’s soundtrack directed by Lightning Bolt’s Brian Chippendale, which saw the drummer and vocalist leading a percussion pit of toddlers, Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta enlisted the Berlin-based producer to score their Fall 2019 show.

 

honored to score the @eckhaus_latta show this past weekend in New York — short interview/recap on Vogue now

This week it was announced that Laurel Halo would head up the latest instalment of DJ-Kicks.

