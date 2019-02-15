The duo will also launch an audiovisual show to accompany the project.

Samuel Kerridge and DVA Damas’ Taylor Burch have teamed up for a new album, The Other.

The project features spoken word performances from Taylor Burch inspired by avant-garde icon Jean Cocteau’s performance in Jean Cocteau s’adresse… à l’an 2000 and production from Kerridge, and will be released on Regis’ Downwards imprint.

The duo will also launch an audiovisual show to accompany the project in collaboration with London-based filmmaker Daisy Dickinson which is described by Downwards as “a visual, speech and sound based piece”.

The show “will utilise large pieces of semi-transparent fabric, running floor to ceiling in height and suspended at different depths”, explains the label, “covering the stage and immersing Samuel Kerridge in audio reactive live-mixed visuals.”

The Other arrives on May 3. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘Transmission 1’

A2. ‘Transmission 2’

B1. ‘Transmission 3’

B2. ‘Transmission 4’

C1. ‘Transmission 5’

C2. ‘Transmission 6’

D1. ‘Transmission 7’

