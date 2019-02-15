Samuel Kerridge and Taylor Burch team up for collaborative album The Other

Feb 15 2019

The duo will also launch an audiovisual show to accompany the project.

Samuel Kerridge and DVA Damas’ Taylor Burch have teamed up for a new album, The Other.

The project features spoken word performances from Taylor Burch inspired by avant-garde icon Jean Cocteau’s performance in Jean Cocteau s’adresse… à l’an 2000 and production from Kerridge, and will be released on Regis’ Downwards imprint.

The duo will also launch an audiovisual show to accompany the project in collaboration with London-based filmmaker Daisy Dickinson which is described by Downwards as “a visual, speech and sound based piece”.

The show “will utilise large pieces of semi-transparent fabric, running floor to ceiling in height and suspended at different depths”, explains the label, “covering the stage and immersing Samuel Kerridge in audio reactive live-mixed visuals.”

The Other arrives on May 3. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘Transmission 1’
A2. ‘Transmission 2’
B1. ‘Transmission 3’
B2. ‘Transmission 4’
C1. ‘Transmission 5’
C2. ‘Transmission 6’
D1. ‘Transmission 7’

