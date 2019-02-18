Tirzah, Julia Holter and Sega Bodega announced for Rewire Festival 2019

Rewire has revealed its complete program for 2019.

Tirzah, Julia Holter Duo (featuring Tashi Wada) and Sega Bodega have been added to the lineup of this year’s Rewire Festival.

The Netherlands festival, which takes place in The Hague from March 29 – 31, has now finalized its lineup, adding Actress + Young Paint, Jessica Pratt, Angel Bat Dawid, Angel-Ho, Clara! y Maoupa, Foodman, upsammy and Violet to the three-day program.

Rewire has also announced a special opening concert featuring French-Argentinian composer Daniel Teruggi, American electronic music composer Nic Collins and composer and sound artist Gabriel Paiuk, which will take place at Arnold Schönbergzaal, Royal Conservatoire on March 28.

Tickets to Rewire 2019 are available now – with weekend passes available and day passes starting from €33.50 for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday. See below for the complete program for Rewire 2019.

Rewire 2019 lineup:

Friday 29 March:

Actress + Young Paint (live AV/AI)

Astrid Sonne presents Cycles of Lost and Found

Bamba Pana & Makaveli

Clara! y Maoupa

Flohio

Gazelle Twin presents Pastoral

Jasmín

Jessica Sligter presents Polycrisis:Yes!

Jlin & Company Wayne McGregor present Autobiography Edits

Kampire

Lafawndah

Mette Henriette

Mohammad Reza Mortazavi

Niels Broos & Jamie Peet

Nosedrip

Otim Alpha

Red Brut

Sega Bodega presents self*care

Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones

Spekki Webu

Tanya Tagaq

Tashi Wada Group

Tim Hecker & Konoyo Ensemble

upsammy

Yves Tumor

Saturday 30 March:

Anat Spiegel

Angel-Ho

Angel Bat Dawid

CTM

CURL

Diamanda Dramm

Doon Kanda

Eli Keszler

Elaine Mitchener & David Toop present Of Leonardo Da Vinci

Giant Swan

Henry Vega & Jan-Willem Troost

Jason Sharp

Jesse Osborne-Lanthier

Jessica Pratt

Julia Holter Duo

Kelly Moran

Kit Downes & Ensemble Klang

Laurel Halo (dj)

Lotic presents Endless Power

Low

Maurice Louca Elephantine Band

Nicolás Jaar (solo live/dj hybrid)

Puce Mary

Sote

Spinifex

Tirzah

Violet

vtgnike

William Basinski & Lawrence English

YEK: Mohammad Reza Mortazavi & Burnt Friedman

Zeno van den Broek presents Breach

Sunday 31 March:

Alex Zhang Hungtai

Andrea Belfi & Valerio Tricoli

Aurélie Lierman & But What About present Sogokuru

Bill Orcutt (solo electronics)

Chris Corsano & Bill Orcutt

Dianne Verdonk

Foodman

Haron

Iona Fortune & NYX

Ipek Gorgun

Jennifer Walshe & Memo Akten present Ultrachunk

John Bence

Lucrecia Dalt & Alessandra Leone

Mark Fell

Nicolás Jaar Group

Patrick Higgins

Pierre Bastien & Tomaga

Refree

Sosena Gebre Eyesus

Xiu Xiu

Yona ft. Ash Koosha (live AI)

