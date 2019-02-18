Tirzah, Julia Holter and Sega Bodega announced for Rewire Festival 2019

Rewire has revealed its complete program for 2019.
Tirzah, Julia Holter Duo (featuring Tashi Wada) and Sega Bodega have been added to the lineup of this year’s Rewire Festival.
The Netherlands festival, which takes place in The Hague from March 29 – 31, has now finalized its lineup, adding Actress + Young Paint, Jessica Pratt, Angel Bat Dawid, Angel-Ho, Clara! y Maoupa, Foodman, upsammy and Violet to the three-day program.
Rewire has also announced a special opening concert featuring French-Argentinian composer Daniel Teruggi, American electronic music composer Nic Collins and composer and sound artist Gabriel Paiuk, which will take place at Arnold Schönbergzaal, Royal Conservatoire on March 28.
Tickets to Rewire 2019 are available now – with weekend passes available and day passes starting from €33.50 for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday. See below for the complete program for Rewire 2019.
Rewire 2019 lineup:
Friday 29 March:
Actress + Young Paint (live AV/AI)
Astrid Sonne presents Cycles of Lost and Found
Bamba Pana & Makaveli
Clara! y Maoupa
Flohio
Gazelle Twin presents Pastoral
Jasmín
Jessica Sligter presents Polycrisis:Yes!
Jlin & Company Wayne McGregor present Autobiography Edits
Kampire
Lafawndah
Mette Henriette
Mohammad Reza Mortazavi
Niels Broos & Jamie Peet
Nosedrip
Otim Alpha
Red Brut
Sega Bodega presents self*care
Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones
Spekki Webu
Tanya Tagaq
Tashi Wada Group
Tim Hecker & Konoyo Ensemble
upsammy
Yves Tumor
Saturday 30 March:
Anat Spiegel
Angel-Ho
Angel Bat Dawid
CTM
CURL
Diamanda Dramm
Doon Kanda
Eli Keszler
Elaine Mitchener & David Toop present Of Leonardo Da Vinci
Giant Swan
Henry Vega & Jan-Willem Troost
Jason Sharp
Jesse Osborne-Lanthier
Jessica Pratt
Julia Holter Duo
Kelly Moran
Kit Downes & Ensemble Klang
Laurel Halo (dj)
Lotic presents Endless Power
Low
Maurice Louca Elephantine Band
Nicolás Jaar (solo live/dj hybrid)
Puce Mary
Sote
Spinifex
Tirzah
Violet
vtgnike
William Basinski & Lawrence English
YEK: Mohammad Reza Mortazavi & Burnt Friedman
Zeno van den Broek presents Breach
Sunday 31 March:
Alex Zhang Hungtai
Andrea Belfi & Valerio Tricoli
Aurélie Lierman & But What About present Sogokuru
Bill Orcutt (solo electronics)
Chris Corsano & Bill Orcutt
Dianne Verdonk
Foodman
Haron
Iona Fortune & NYX
Ipek Gorgun
Jennifer Walshe & Memo Akten present Ultrachunk
John Bence
Lucrecia Dalt & Alessandra Leone
Mark Fell
Nicolás Jaar Group
Patrick Higgins
Pierre Bastien & Tomaga
Refree
Sosena Gebre Eyesus
Xiu Xiu
Yona ft. Ash Koosha (live AI)
Read next: Le Guess Who? 2018 – Fringe global sounds and community outreach in Utrecht