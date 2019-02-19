While wearing “Million Dollar Crystal Swarovski Briefs”.

Arca has unveiled an unconventional new instrument during three special performances in Paris.

During the world premiere of DAU, a “vast collaborative experiment” that combines elements of film, theatre, science, psychology, architecture, visual arts and performance, Arca debuted an experimental performance that saw the artist performing with a custom-built “skin activated feedback dance pole”.

The instrument was a collaboration with Landscape FM, a custom instrument and synth company and the creator of the Stereo Field and the HC-TT (Human Controlled Tape Transport).

The performance signalled the arrival of the Red Triangle, a sculpture inspired by the Russian avant-garde of the early 20th century, in Paris. During the performance Arca wore the Million Dollar Crystal Swarovski Eyelet Briefs from the fall 2019 collection by French designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin and was accompanied on stage by performance artist and model Innitbabes. Check out clips from the performance below.

