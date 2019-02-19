Arca performs with a custom-built “skin-activated” dance pole at DAU world premiere

By , Feb 19 2019
Arca

Photograph by: Press

While wearing “Million Dollar Crystal Swarovski Briefs”.

Arca has unveiled an unconventional new instrument during three special performances in Paris.

During the world premiere of DAU, a “vast collaborative experiment” that combines elements of film, theatre, science, psychology, architecture, visual arts and performance, Arca debuted an experimental performance that saw the artist performing with a custom-built “skin activated feedback dance pole”.

The instrument was a collaboration with Landscape FM, a custom instrument and synth company and the creator of the Stereo Field and the HC-TT (Human Controlled Tape Transport).

The performance signalled the arrival of the Red Triangle, a sculpture inspired by the Russian avant-garde of the early 20th century, in Paris. During the performance Arca wore the Million Dollar Crystal Swarovski Eyelet Briefs from the fall 2019 collection by French designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin and was accompanied on stage by performance artist and model Innitbabes. Check out clips from the performance below.

Read next: Moog House of Electronicus 2019 in photos

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Arca, Holly Herndon and Underworld added to Sónar 2019 lineup

Jan 24 2019

Arca, Holly Herndon and Underworld added to Sónar 2019 lineup
Arca, Colin Stetson and Daniel Lanois feature on Red Dead Redemption 2 soundtrack

Oct 24 2018

Arca and Daniel Lanois feature on Red Dead Redemption 2...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+