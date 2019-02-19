Watch the trippy new video now.

Chromatics continue to tease their long overdue album Dear Tommy with a new single, ‘Time Rider’.

The group, which is made up of Ruth Radelet, Johnny Jewel, Adam Miller and Nat Walker, have also announced their first live shows in five years, following their on-screen performance at the Roadhouse in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks.

Last year the group released ‘Black Walls’, a track taken from the forthcoming LP. In the video, Ruth Radelet can be seen holding one of the copies of Dear Tommy that Johnny Jewel destroyed after a near-death experience.

While there is still no concrete release date for the album, Dear Tommy is due for release later this year on Italians Do It Better. Chromatics will tour alongside Desire and In Mirrors – see below for the full list of tour dates.

Chromatics Double Exposure tour 2019:

Apr 30 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

May 02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

May 04 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory, North Park

May 07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

May 09 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

May 11 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

May 12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

May 13 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA

May 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

May 17 – Boston, MA @ Royale

May 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

May 21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel >

May 22 – Washington, DC @ The 9:30 Club

May 24 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

May 25 – Montreal, QC @ SAT *

May 27 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

May 28 – Detroit @ Majestic Theater

May 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

May 31 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

June 04 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace

June 06 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theater

June 07 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

June 08 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

June 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine

* w/ Tess Roby

> w/ DJ set by Holy Ghost!

