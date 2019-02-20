DJ EZ unveils house and techno alias, Elvin Zedo

“Now my aim is to DJ under both names; DJ EZ and Elvin Zedo”

DJ EZ may be best known as one of the most legendary figures of UK garage, but today (February 20) the DJ born Otis Roberts has revealed his formerly secret house and techno alias, Elvin Zedo.

Working under the alias, Roberts will focus on house and techno whilst continuing to mix UKG as DJ EZ. The alias was created way back in 2004 to allow the DJ to mix house and techno without impeding his rise in the garage scene.

“House and techno has always had a special place in my heart,” says Roberts, “Elvin Zedo allowed me to continue to play these sounds without interfering with my role in the UK Garage scene…Now my aim is to DJ under both names.”

Elvin Zedo will play an 10-hour Boiler Room set on February 24. For more information, head over to his Soundcloud, Facebook and Instagram.

