Breakdancing to be proposed for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

By , Feb 21 2019
Breakdancing

Image via: E. Basak/Wikimedia-Commons

Alongside surfing, climbing and skateboarding.

The organizers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will propose breakdancing as a new sport to the International Olympic Comitee (IOC), reports BBC News.

Breakdancing was included in the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018, with Russian breakdancer ‘Bumblebee’, AKA Sergei Chernyshev, and Japan’s Ramu Kawai taking home the gold medal in the boys and girls categories respectively.

It’s one of four sports including surfing, climbing and skateboarding that Paris organisers will propose to the IOC, who must reach a decision by December 2020.

In the meantime, re-visit a b-boy classic and brush up on your moves, below.

Read next: A brief history of scratching

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Aug 14 2012

David Bowie, Kate Bush and others turned down Olympics closing ceremony

Aug 13 2012

London 2012 Closing Ceremony: A Symphony of British Music reviewed

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+