Emptyset, AUX88 and T. Raumschmiere announced for Kontaktor 2019

By , Feb 21 2019

Photograph by: Press

The Latvia-based, live electronic music festival returns for its second edition.

Emptyset, Aux88 and T. Raumschmiere are among the artists featured at the second edition of Kontaktor Festival.

The live electronic music festival organized by Latvian company Erica Synths will take place at the Riga Commercial Port on May 31. According to Erica Synths, the festival celebrates “forward-pushing live electronic music ranging from left-field techno, seminal electro, to nonconformist industrial, bizarre noise and everything in between.”

Alongside artists including Tatsuya Takahashi, OGJ and Tobias Von Hofsten, Kontaktor has invited industry professionals from music tech companies such as Teenage Engineering, TouellSkouarn and Bastl Instruments.

Tickets for Kontaktor Festival 2019 are available now. For more information head over to the Facebook event. See below for a list of all the acts announced so far.

Kontaktor 2019 lineup:

Arma Agharta
Asterisk Untitled
Aux 88
Banyek
Baseck & Felisha Ledesma As Cruel World II
Br-laser
Echochorus
Emptyset
Kodek
Metapattern
Multilux
Nene H
Monob Vs Noroe
OGJ
Skd
Tatsuya Takahashi
Tobias Von Hofsten
T.Raumschmiere
Wickiss

