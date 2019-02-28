Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry reunites with Adrian Sherwood on Rainford

Listen to the new single ‘Starship Africa’ now.

Dub pioneer Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry has reunited with producer Adrian Sherwood for a new solo album, Rainford.

The new project sees Sherwood on production duties, recording nine original tracks with Perry in Jamaica, Brazil and London. Listen to the new single ‘African Starship’, which also features on the forthcoming On-U Sound compilation Pay It All Back Vol. 7, now.

Sherwood calls the record “the most intimate album Lee has ever made”, likening the album to the work producer Rick Rubin did with Johnny Cash on the American Recordings series. The album title, ‘Rainford’, refers to Perry’s birth name.

Rainford arrives on May 10 via On-U Sound and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Cricket on the Moon’

02. ‘Run Evil Spirit’

03. ‘Let it Rain’

04. ‘House Of Angels’

05. ‘Makumba Rock’

06. ‘African Starship’

07. ‘Kill Them Dreams Money Worshippers’

08. ‘Children Of The Light’

09. ‘Autobiography Of The Upsetter’

Read next: From the secret laboratory – Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry’s 10 best deep cuts