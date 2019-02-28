The highly-acclaimed concert series is coming to an end.

The final show in Oneohtrix Point Never’s concert series, MYRIAD, will take place at London’s Roundhouse next month.

The highly-acclaimed live reimagining of Daniel Lopatin’s 2018 album Age Of features a live band made up of Aaron David Ross, experimental pianist Kelly Moran and avant-percussionist Eli Keszler, as well as sculptures and CGI effects designed by Nate Boyce.

“MYRIAD expresses Age Of in a way that’s impossible just on record”, says Lopatin, “It peels the layers back in visceral way and brings you on an adventure with it.”

“Up and down the line-up from the ensemble members to the guests you have amazing soloists banding together to experiment with this repertoire. There’s not much else like it and I’m sad it’s coming to a close, so we’re pulling out all the stops for Roundhouse.”

The final MYRIAD show will take place at the Roundhouse on March 8, and features support from Kelsey Lu. Tickets are available now.

