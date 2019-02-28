Prins Thomas announces new album Ambitions on Smalltown Supersound

Listen to the producer’s first vocal track, ‘Feel The Love’, now.

Prins Thomas returns to Smalltown Supersound for his sixth studio album, Ambitions.

According to Thomas, the album “gathers up loose ideas sketched down on my computer or hummed into my handheld recorder in the last 2 years” and was inspired by a variety of artists including Haruomi Hosono, Daniel Lanois, Shinichi Atobe and Ricardo Villalobos.

Lead single ‘Feel The Love’ is the first vocal track the producer has released and is built around a sample from the track ‘Feel A Love’ by ’70s Norwegian pop star Alex.

Ambitions arrives on April 6 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Foreplay’

02. ‘XSB’

03. ‘Feel The Love’

04. ‘Ambitions’

05. ‘Fra Miami til Chicago’

06. ‘Urmannen’

07. ‘Sakral’

