Jacktone’s Doc Sleep releases new EP, Your Ruling Planet

“A deep winter celestial reflection.”
Jacktone Records co-founder Doc Sleep has released a new EP – her first solo outing on the label.
Your Ruling Planet is the first EP from the Room 4 Resistance resident since 2017, and is described as “a deep winter celestial reflection and personal realignment” filled with “warm and layered techno, melodic ambient, and twisted grooved out minimalism”.
Jacktone was one of FACT’s best labels of 2018 thanks to under-the-radar house, techno and experimental gems from artists including DJML, Ghorba and Dan Snazelle.
The five-track EP is available to buy digitally from Bandcamp, and the artwork below, by Sonja, is also available to buy on a limited edition T-shirt from Everpress.
Read next: Deep Inside – February 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist