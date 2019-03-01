Jacktone’s Doc Sleep releases new EP, Your Ruling Planet

“A deep winter celestial reflection.”

Jacktone Records co-founder Doc Sleep has released a new EP – her first solo outing on the label.

Your Ruling Planet is the first EP from the Room 4 Resistance resident since 2017, and is described as “a deep winter celestial reflection and personal realignment” filled with “warm and layered techno, melodic ambient, and twisted grooved out minimalism”.

<a href="http://jacktonerecords.bandcamp.com/album/your-ruling-planet">Your Ruling Planet by Doc Sleep</a>

Jacktone was one of FACT’s best labels of 2018 thanks to under-the-radar house, techno and experimental gems from artists including DJML, Ghorba and Dan Snazelle.

The five-track EP is available to buy digitally from Bandcamp, and the artwork below, by Sonja, is also available to buy on a limited edition T-shirt from Everpress.

