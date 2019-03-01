Jammz is a ‘Sly One’ on the new track from Tarquin

Mar 1 2019
Watch the new video for Tarquin’s latest heater now.

Tarquin and Jammz have dropped a new track.

‘Sly One’ sees the producer joining forces once again with east London’s Jammz for a grime heater that’s all about the value of keeping your head down. Check out the video below.

Last year, Tarquin dropped the Missy Misschief/Made Of Plastic EP, which saw the producer putting his own spin on trap, R&B and new jack swing.

‘Sly One’ is out now via Tarquin’s recently launched label, TARQS.

