Bristolian techno-punks SCALPING announce debut release, Chamber

Bristol-based industrial techno punk outfit SCALPING have dropped their debut release, Chamber.

The EP includes two new tracks from the group, ‘Satan II’ and the title track ‘Chamber’, as well as remixes of both tracks courtesy of fellow Bristolians Bruce and DJ October.

SCALPING were formed in Bristol in 2017 and have supported artists including Holy FUCK, Ho9909 and Marie Davidson.

Chamber is out now via the newly-launched London label Council Records. Check out the album art below.

