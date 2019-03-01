Bristolian techno-punks SCALPING announce debut release, Chamber

By , Mar 1 2019
SCALPING

Photograph by: Rowan Allen

Featuring remixes from Bruce and DJ October.

Bristol-based industrial techno punk outfit SCALPING have dropped their debut release, Chamber.

The EP includes two new tracks from the group, ‘Satan II’ and the title track ‘Chamber’, as well as remixes of both tracks courtesy of fellow Bristolians Bruce and DJ October.

SCALPING were formed in Bristol in 2017 and have supported artists including Holy FUCK, Ho9909 and Marie Davidson.

Chamber is out now via the newly-launched London label Council Records. Check out the album art below.

Read next: Deep Inside – February 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Earl Sweatshirt’s DEATHWORLD drops spring ’19 capsule collection

Mar 1 2019

Earl Sweatshirt's DEATHWORLD drops spring '19 capsule collection
Jacktone’s Doc Sleep releases new EP, Your Ruling Planet

Mar 1 2019

Jacktone's Doc Sleep releases new EP, Your Ruling Planet

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+