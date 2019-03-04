The iconic raver, dancer and vocalist was confirmed to have died this morning.

The Prodigy founder Liam Howlett, XL Recordings boss Richard Russell, Mary Anne Hobbs, Jo Whiley, The Chemical Brothers’ Ed Simons and The Black Madonna are among those who have paid tribute to Keith Flint today (March 4), following his death at age 49.

See below for just some of the tributes to the rave icon.

devastated keith flint is gone. not just a great performer.

he had total integrity & an incredible sense of humour.

one of the sweetest people I’ve ever worked with.

what a beautiful energy. what a gentleman. privileged to have known him. miss u keith — Richard Russell (@loppylugsOG) March 4, 2019

RIP Keith Flint pic.twitter.com/hGa97fZdbb — maryanne hobbs (@maryannehobbs) March 4, 2019

Oh this is sad news. The death of Keith Flint. Whenever our paths crossed he was an absolute sweetheart. Really lovely. Incredible iconic frontman with a soft centre. #RIPKeithFlint — Jo Whiley (@jowhiley) March 4, 2019

Oh gosh, so sad to hear about Keith Flint, he was always great fun to be around and very kind to Tom and I when we first started doing shows together..great man. — ed simons (@eddychemical) March 4, 2019

RIP Keith Flint. I damn near burned a hole through The Prodigy Experience in 92 when there wasn’t a lot of accessible dance music in Kentucky. It was a huge deal for me. I can’t overstate it. I’m very grateful to have had proof that this world I wanted so badly actually existed. — THE BLACK MADONNA (@blackmadonnachi) March 4, 2019

Keith Flint kept a swearbox above the fire in the pub he used to own (The Leather Bottle in Pleshey, Essex). Whenever he put the logs and kindling in and someone piped up with the obvious joke, he’d point to it and charge them a quid. RIP. pic.twitter.com/lEYZPXfrFj — Steve Anglesey (@sanglesey) March 4, 2019

RIP Keith Flint- the prodigy remains one of my biggest influences and life changing bands- I said on many interviews how I used to blast “breath” in my bedroom age 11 worried what my parents might think of me pic.twitter.com/KOI1AgHG6c — Mor Elian (@_morelian) March 4, 2019

seeing keith flint in the firestarter video when I was 10 years old was the single moment that turned me on to a lifetime of raving. thank you and rest in peace. — Kornél Kovács (@KornelKovacs) March 4, 2019

OMG NO The Prodigy was (and in many ways still is) my gateway in to all of this We’re all part of the jilted generation — Peder Mannerfelt (@PederMannerfelt) March 4, 2019

The Prodigy – Charly (Official Video) https://t.co/nwQpT74oWQ Kind of where it all started for me and many others Rip Keith flint — ZOMBY ® (@ZombyMusic) March 4, 2019

Can remember having this stuck on my school book as a kid. RIP Keith Flint pic.twitter.com/B4oAEMZFeJ — Murlo (@DJMURLO) March 4, 2019

My debut crowd surf was at The Prodigy… & I just found this video of the show. Probably explains a few things https://t.co/e6dzIEbI5u RIP Keith Flint — Calum Spencer (@SpencerNMBRS) March 4, 2019

RIP Keith Flint. Absolute legend, pioneer. Sad news man — Riko Dan (@TheRikoDan) March 4, 2019

Rest Firestarter x — AZD (@ctress_a) March 4, 2019

very sad to hear about Keith Flint.. the Prodigy was some of the first music I ever got obsessed with as a teenager. RIP x — Nathan Fake (@nathanfake) March 4, 2019

RIP Keith Flint, you were such an exciting, inspiration to a whole generation. — Rival Consoles (@rivalconsoles) March 4, 2019

RIP Keith Flint. Remember him pre-Prodigy fame, dancing like a loon every Friday night at Braintree Barn. A true raver. #keithflint #prodigy — Kirk Degiorgio (@KirkDegiorgio) March 4, 2019

RIP to Keith Flint, a true original. pic.twitter.com/WRL2tWAoQQ — Ninja Tune (@ninjatune) March 4, 2019

Truely a sad day.. RIP keith flint.. punk will never die ❤️ — Redlight (@UKREDLIGHT) March 4, 2019

Im not really sure what to say. I’m shocked and so sad. You were gifted, charming and charismatic. So kind and welcoming whenever we spent time. I’ll never forget the incredible moments I got to spend with you and the boys. I’m sending you all love and respect. Keith Flint RIP. — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) March 4, 2019

Just woke up and read about Keith Flint. That is tragic, terrible news. What a loss to the world. — Gary Numan (@numanofficial) March 4, 2019

i’m banned from every HMV in the country for life coz i was caught trying to steal a Prodigy CD when I was 16, (i’ve now learnt from my mistakes and jus download illegally instead), as like most ppl, the Prodigy were such an integral influence growing up. RIP Keith — India (@indiajordan8) March 4, 2019

Too gutted rip Keef — (@Lone) March 4, 2019

He did what all music stars are meant to do; he frightened your mums and dads. RIP Keith Flint ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/nM7pEj7a3X — kath ❄️ (@KathyBurke) March 4, 2019

The Prodigy acted as a bridge for many ppl, from pop to electronic music, rock to dance, festivals to raves. They blurred boundaries. That shit is more important than albums, anthems or arbitrary scores. Rest in power Keith. — JPT (@johnxela) March 4, 2019

Los Angeles, I just woke up and heard the terrible news of Keith Flint. Rest In Peace. One of the greatest frontman of all time. @the_prodigy pic.twitter.com/sKCGo0isY0 — Paul Oakenfold (@pauloakenfold) March 4, 2019

Heartbroken — Gail Porter (@Gailporter) March 4, 2019

THe Prodigy encapsulated how I always imagined British Dance music to sound

Aggressive/RAW/ Rave meets HipHop/jungle/punk

Big Respect #RIPKeithFlint @the_prodigy — Geoff Barrow (@jetfury) March 4, 2019

@the_prodigy RIP Keith Flint So sad to hear this terrible news.. — Robert Carlyle (@robertcarlyle_) March 4, 2019

The Prodigy y Aphex Twin Han sido los actos que más me han inspirado en la vida, siempre quise ser y verme como Keith Flint, en verdad me afecto saber de su muerte, descansa en paz https://t.co/jKRlCQGpA9 — LAO ☠️ (@laurorobles) March 4, 2019

Keith Flint was a major part of helping The Prodigy stand out from thier peers, electronic or otherwise. ‘Firestarter’ is a record as important as any in my lifetime: the fact that such a fucked up track could be so big gives us all hope. Rest in peace dude. pic.twitter.com/rKjubUyNnI — erol alkan (@erolalkan) March 4, 2019

Here is Keith Flint talking to @loppylugsOG about his entry into the rave scene of the late 1980s and early 1990s ❤️https://t.co/TXDRinD8gn pic.twitter.com/HaYJbvs6fe — XL Recordings (@XLRECORDINGS) March 4, 2019

