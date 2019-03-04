Liam Howlett, Richard Russell and more pay tribute to The Prodigy’s Keith Flint

Keith Flint

Photograph by: Simone Joyner / Getty Images

The iconic raver, dancer and vocalist was confirmed to have died this morning.

The Prodigy founder Liam Howlett, XL Recordings boss Richard Russell, Mary Anne Hobbs, Jo Whiley, The Chemical Brothers’ Ed Simons and The Black Madonna are among those who have paid tribute to Keith Flint today (March 4), following his death at age 49.

See below for just some of the tributes to the rave icon.

In the UK, the Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org. In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.

