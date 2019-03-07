Influenced by early industrial groups and cyberpunk literature.
Vancouver duo Minimal Violence will release their debut album on Ninja Tune sub-label Technicolour.
InDreams was influenced by early industrial groups and cyberpunk literature, and sees producers Ashlee Luk and Lida P channeling rabid punk energy over nine tracks to deliver an album that encompasses dusty hardcore, caustic electro and blistering trance.
Lead single ‘InDreams’ envisions a fictional, dystopian megacorporation, ‘InDreams inc.’, and is accompanied by rave-inspired cult imagery from designer Kevin McCaughey. The track arrives with a remix from producer Cardopusher and a special ‘InDreams x URO (MV Powermoves Megamix)’.
Minimal Violence were borne out of the Vancouver DIY scene, and have been producing high-energy, hardware-centric house and techno since 2016. They have released projects with labels including 1080p and Lobster Theremin.
InDream arrives on April 26 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Untitled Dream Sequence’
02. ‘L.A.P’
03. ‘June Anthem’
04. ‘New Hard Catch’
05. ‘Persuasive Behaviour’
06. ‘InDreams’
07. ‘Virus Prophecy’
08. ‘D.TRX’
09. ‘Last One at the Rave’
Read next: Deep Inside – February 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist