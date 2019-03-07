Influenced by early industrial groups and cyberpunk literature.

Vancouver duo Minimal Violence will release their debut album on Ninja Tune sub-label Technicolour.

InDreams was influenced by early industrial groups and cyberpunk literature, and sees producers Ashlee Luk and Lida P channeling rabid punk energy over nine tracks to deliver an album that encompasses dusty hardcore, caustic electro and blistering trance.

Lead single ‘InDreams’ envisions a fictional, dystopian megacorporation, ‘InDreams inc.’, and is accompanied by rave-inspired cult imagery from designer Kevin McCaughey. The track arrives with a remix from producer Cardopusher and a special ‘InDreams x URO (MV Powermoves Megamix)’.

Minimal Violence were borne out of the Vancouver DIY scene, and have been producing high-energy, hardware-centric house and techno since 2016. They have released projects with labels including 1080p and Lobster Theremin.

InDream arrives on April 26 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Untitled Dream Sequence’

02. ‘L.A.P’

03. ‘June Anthem’

04. ‘New Hard Catch’

05. ‘Persuasive Behaviour’

06. ‘InDreams’

07. ‘Virus Prophecy’

08. ‘D.TRX’

09. ‘Last One at the Rave’

