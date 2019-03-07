YOUTH enlists some FACT favorites for its latest compilation.

Peder Mannerfelt, Kassem Mosse and Iueke are just some of the artists to feature on SPORTS, the new compilation from Manchester-based label YOUTH.

The compilation also features Raster-Noton regular Grischa Lichtenberger, Golden Pudel resident RVDS and the first new music from Turinn since his 2017 debut album on Modern Love. Listen to clips below.

SPORTS will be available digitally and on limited edition CD via YOUTH and is available to pre-order now. Check out the compilation artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. FUMU – ‘Assessment’

02. LDWG – ‘DRM1MKIII’

03. CVX – ‘Thylias Moss’

04. Iueke – ‘ewt’

05. Turinn – ‘yu dnt’

06. Kassem Mosse – ‘Silica Gel’

07. FUMU – ‘FM’

08. Peder Mannerfelt – ‘P Threaten P’

09. Broshuda – ‘Hekt’

10. Grischa Lichtenberger – ‘0219_26_re_0818_01_re_0417_14_lv_1bss omsp 64 3’

11. APRG – ‘ESCO’

12. Shamos – ‘7 Man Town’

13. RVDS – ‘Ballad D’amour’

14. Turinn – ‘ehektrow’

15. Yugen Disciple – ‘First Sighting’

16. Sensu – ‘Vermillion’

