Light in the Attic to release Japanese city pop compilation Pacific Breeze

Featuring Haruomi Hosono, Taeko Ohnuki, Yukihiro Takahashi and more.

Reissue specialist Light in the Attic is set to release a new compilation called Pacific Breeze: Japanese City Pop, AOR & Boogie 1976-1986.

Out May 3, the 16-track collection comprises “choice cuts that range from silky smooth grooves to innovative techno pop bangers and everything in between”, according to the label. This is the first time this music has ever been released outside of Japan.

Artists featured on the compilation include Haruomi Hosono, Yukihiro Takahashi, Taeko Ohnuki, Hitomi Tohyama, Minako Yoshida and more. Cover art comes from Japanese artist Hiroshi Nagai, who created much of the original city pop artwork from the ‘80s.

Check out the artwork and full tracklist below and pre-order a copy of the compilation here. Deluxe bundles include a printed beach towel, liner notes, a custom die-cut obi card, and more.

This new compilation is the latest installment in Light in the Attic’s ongoing Japan archival series, and follows the ambient and new age compilation, Kankyō Ongaku.

Tracklist:

01. Tomoko Soryo – ‘I Say Who’

02. Taeko Ohnuki – ‘Kusuri Wo Takusan’

03. Minako Yoshida – ‘Midnight Driver’

04. Nanako Sato – ‘Subterranean Futari Bocci’

05. Haruomi Hosono – ‘Sports Men’

06. Izumi Kobayashi – ‘Coffee Rumba’

07. F.O.E. – ‘In My Jungle’

08. Akira Inoue, Hiroshi Sato, Masataka Matsutoya – ‘Sun Bathing’

09. Hiroshi Satoh – ‘Say Goodbye’

10. Yukihiro Takahashi – ‘Drip Dry Eyes’

11. Masayoshi Takanaka – ‘Bamboo Vender’

12. Shigeru Suzuki – ‘Lady Pink Panther’

13. Haruomi Hosono, Takahiko Ishikawa, Masataka Matsutoya – ‘Mykonos No Hanayome’

14. Yasuko Agawa – ‘L.A. Night’

15. Hitomi Tohyama – ‘Exotic Yokogao’

16. Tazumi Toyoshima – ‘Machibouke’

