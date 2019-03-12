Clint Mansell scores Carol Morley’s neo-noir Out Of Blue

The British director’s murder mystery stars Patricia Clarkson, James Caan and Toby Jones.

Requiem For A Dream and Black Mirror composer Clint Mansell has provided the soundtrack for British film director Carol Morley’s neo-noir thriller, Out Of Blue.

The film, which sees New Orleans homicide detective Mike Hoolihan investigating the murder of an astrophysicist and black hole expert, stars Patricia Clarkson, James Caan, Jacki Weaver and Toby Jones.

“When Carol reached out to me and asked if I’d have any interest in working with her she didn’t know that I was already a convert”, says Mansell. “Her films hold a mirror up pushing us to explore our prejudices and morality, showing us who we are, and Out of Blue is no exception.”

Out Of Blue is Carol Morley’s fourth feature film. She is best known Dreams Of A Life, her 2011 docu-drama about the life and death of Joyce Carol Vincent. Morley is the sister of music journalist and Art Of Noise co-founder Paul Morley.

The Out Of Blue OST arrives on March 15 and is available to pre-order now. The film opens in US theatres on March 15 and in UK and Irish theatres on March 29. Check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘We Are All Stardust’

02. ‘This Black Holes Dark Heart’

03. ‘Timeslip’

04. ‘.38 Killer’

05. ‘Parallel Universe’

06. ‘Wipe Them from Your Mind, Mike’

07. ‘Astral Blues’

08. ‘Observation Changes the Result’

09. ‘Out Of Blue’

10. ‘Schrödinger’s Cat’

