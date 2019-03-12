Photonz, Violet and BLEID feature on Rave Tuga compilation

A new sub-label from Portuguese imprint Paraíso.

Photonz, Violet and BLEID are just some of the artists featured on Rave Tuga, a four-part compilation showcasing talent from the burgeoning Portuguese club scene.

The title is slang for ‘Portuguese Rave’, and is the name of a new tape and digital sub-label from Portuguese imprint Paraíso. The first volume sees veteran producers Alex FX and Model 9000 featured alongside newcomers such as Naive boss Violet.

Subsequent volumes of Rave Tuga will feature artists including Photonz, BLEID, Silvestre, J. Daniel and IVVVO.

Proceeds from the compilation will go to Casa Qui, an organisation that provides psychological support for LGBTQ youngsters and victims of abuse/violence and all proceeds from Rave Tuga releases will go towards organizations working towards equality.

The first volume of Rave Tuga arrives on March 29 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A1. Violet – ‘BB’

A2. Sheri Vari – ‘Buy That!’

A3. Ka§par – ‘Quebrado’

A4. Lost In Space – ‘Close Your Eyes’

A5. Pedro – ‘Can U Hear Me’

A6. Santa Bárbara – ‘A Lado Nenhum’

B1. Model 9000 – ‘If You Only Knew’

B2. Alex Santos (a.k.a. Urban Dreams) – ‘Who Am I’

B3. Pal+ – ‘Amsterdam Skyline’

B4. Daino – ‘All Over The Place’

B5. Unfixed & Broken – ‘Gone’

B6. Alex FX – ‘Outbreak (Parts I & II)’

