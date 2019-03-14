Murky hip-hop meets doom electronics and dungeon synth.

Ukrainian artist DJ Sacred, aka Alex Yatsun, explores the shadowy world of dungeon rap on his debut release for Manchester-based label Natural Sciences.

Dungeon Rap: The Introduction blends lo-fi hip hop, dark ambient and dungeon synth, resulting in what the label describes as “a sound pulled from war time machinery, rituals and ancient runes”.

<a href="http://naturalsciences.bandcamp.com/album/dungeon-rap-the-introduction">Dungeon Rap: The Introduction by V/A</a>

The record features Yatsun working under three separate aliases – DJ Armok, DJ Bishop and Pillbox – as well as a variety of collaborations with artists including MC Holocaust, Devilish Trio and the late Rita Kenn.

Dungeon Rap: The Introduction drops on March 29 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. DJ Armok – ‘Blood Feast ‘

02. DJ Armok – ‘Don’t Let This Be Your Death Wish’

03. DJ Armok – ‘Intro’

04. DJ Armok – ‘Misery’ [Feat. MC Holocaust]

05. DJ Armok – ‘Murder’ [Feat. Devilish Trio]

06. DJ Armok – ‘The End’

07. DJ Armok – ‘Victim’

08. DJ Bishop – ‘Shallow Grave’ [Feat. Rita Kenn]

09. DJ Bishop – ‘Take Care of ya Bidnez’

10. DJ Bishop – ‘The Bishop’

11. DJ Bishop – ‘Underworld’

12. DJ Bishop & DJ Sacred – ‘Dungeon Playaz’

13. DJ Bishop – ‘Ride Heavy’

14. Pillbox – ‘Chronic Pain’

15. Pillbox – ‘Days of Harvest’

16. Pillbox – ‘Insomnia’

