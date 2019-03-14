Studio Mule reinterpret “obscure Japanese gems” on BGM

Reworking classics from Yellow Magic Orchestra, Mariah and Yukihiro Takahashi covering Burt Bacharach.

The newly formed Studio Mule band will release their debut album, BGM, this May.

Initially started as a sub-label of Japanese imprint Mule Musiq, the Studio Mule label head Toshiya Kawasaki has put together a “group of shifting members” for their debut album, which is made up of “reworked, obscure Japanese gems”.

Included on the album are reworks of Yellow Magic Orchestra’s ‘Ballet’, Mariah’s ‘Shinzo No Tobira’, and a cover of Burt Bacharach’s ‘The April Fools’ by Yukihiro Takahashi.

BGM arrives on May 3. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Shinzo No Tobira’ [Feat. Miyako Koda (Dip In The Pool)]

02. ‘Kagami No Naka No Jyugatsu’ [Feat. Nanako Sato]

03. ‘Carnaval’ [Feat. Miyako Koda (Dip In The Pool)]

04. ‘Ballet’

05. ‘Soshite Bokuwa Toho Ni Kureru’

06. ‘Yugao’ [Feat. Saho Terao]

07. ‘Face To Face’ [Feat. Miyako Koda (Dip In The Pool)]

08. ‘The April Fools’ [Feat. Nanako Sato]

